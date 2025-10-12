Steelers Fans Had 2-Word Chant During Browns’ Loss On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns fell to their fifth loss of the season in a hostile environment at Acrisure Stadium, dropping a 23-9 decision to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The lopsided score energized the home crowd throughout the afternoon, with each play amplifying their confidence and enthusiasm.

Cleveland showed little offensive spark to quiet the stands, allowing Pittsburgh fans to dominate the atmosphere from start to finish.

Steelers supporters made their feelings clear with persistent chants directed at their division rival.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the crowd loudly and repeatedly chanted “Cleveland Sucks” during the game, creating an intimidating backdrop for the visiting Browns.

“Very loud ‘Cleveland Sucks’ chant at Acrisure,” Pryor wrote on X during the matchup.

Very loud "Cleveland Sucks" chant at Acrisure. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 12, 2025

The hostility reflects decades of animosity between the two cities.

Pittsburgh has dominated recent meetings at home, extending its streak to 22 consecutive regular-season victories against Cleveland.

That extended success has only strengthened the Steeler fans’ tradition of vocal displeasure targeting the Browns.

The loss leaves Cleveland wrestling with more than just another defeat on the scoreboard.

The ongoing grudge match between these franchises extends well beyond game results, fueling motivation on both sides.

The Browns will have their chance to answer back when the teams meet again in December at Huntington Bank Stadium, though the season outlook may largely be determined by then.

NEXT:

Browns Fans Sound Off After Loss To Steelers