Kevin Stefanski Offers Strong Take On Where Browns’ Issue Lie

The Washington Commanders hosted the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, and the NFC East hosts were anything but hospitable.

Washington accumulated 434 yards of total offense while limiting Cleveland to just 212 offensive yards, the worst offensive and defensive performances of the season for the Browns.

Fans and analysts have pointed to one person in particular for the Browns’ offensive woes, targeting quarterback Deshaun Watson as to where the blame lies.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a different opinion.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Stefanski’s post-game thoughts on X, revealing that Watson was not the only person the head coach blamed when he offered his strong take on the team’s performance.

“This is not a one-person issue on offense,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski: "This is not a one-person issue on offense. We have the guys. We have the coaches. We will get things fixed."

Indeed, the Browns have blame to go around the way this offense laid down on Sunday.

Cleveland finished with 104 rushing yards, but D’Onta Foreman had 33 of his 44 yards on back-to-back rushes when Cleveland trailed 31-6.

Jerome Ford also netted his longest run of the contest – 16 yards – with a fourth-quarter run and the game out of reach.

Excluding those late-game runs, the Browns earned 55 rushing yards on 20 carries, or less than three yards per rush.

The offensive line was also incapable of slowing down the Commanders’ pass-rushers, allowing seven sacks on the afternoon.

Cleveland’s wide receivers had a hand in this, too.

The Browns’ wide receiving group leads the league in dropped passes, and Watson’s pass to Jerry Jeudy during the first drive of the third quarter careened off the receivers’ body and out of the endzone during a second-and-goal opportunity.

