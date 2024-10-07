Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, October 7, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Offers Strong Take On Where Browns’ Issue Lie

Kevin Stefanski Offers Strong Take On Where Browns’ Issue Lie

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the first quarter at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

 

The Washington Commanders hosted the Cleveland Browns in Week 5, and the NFC East hosts were anything but hospitable.

Washington accumulated 434 yards of total offense while limiting Cleveland to just 212 offensive yards, the worst offensive and defensive performances of the season for the Browns.

Fans and analysts have pointed to one person in particular for the Browns’ offensive woes, targeting quarterback Deshaun Watson as to where the blame lies.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a different opinion.

Analyst Daniel Oyefusi shared Stefanski’s post-game thoughts on X, revealing that Watson was not the only person the head coach blamed when he offered his strong take on the team’s performance.

“This is not a one-person issue on offense,” Stefanski said.

Indeed, the Browns have blame to go around the way this offense laid down on Sunday.

Cleveland finished with 104 rushing yards, but D’Onta Foreman had 33 of his 44 yards on back-to-back rushes when Cleveland trailed 31-6.

Jerome Ford also netted his longest run of the contest – 16 yards – with a fourth-quarter run and the game out of reach.

Excluding those late-game runs, the Browns earned 55 rushing yards on 20 carries, or less than three yards per rush.

The offensive line was also incapable of slowing down the Commanders’ pass-rushers, allowing seven sacks on the afternoon.

Cleveland’s wide receivers had a hand in this, too.

The Browns’ wide receiving group leads the league in dropped passes, and Watson’s pass to Jerry Jeudy during the first drive of the third quarter careened off the receivers’ body and out of the endzone during a second-and-goal opportunity.

NEXT:  Insider Makes Strong Statement About Browns GM Andrew Berry
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Makes Strong Statement About Browns GM Andrew Berry

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Jason Garrett Doesn't Hold Back About Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson

30 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Strong Message About Who Should Play QB For Browns

9 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Deshaun Watson Has 4-Word Response About Who Should Call Plays

9 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Doesn't Mince Words When Assessing Blame After Commanders Loss

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Radio Host Believes 'Changes Needed' For Browns

10 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Deshaun Watson Explains Controversy Surrounding Third-Quarter Play Reaction

11 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Reveals Troubling Stat About Deshaun Watson

11 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Myles Garrett Gives Honest Assessment Of Browns After Losing To Commanders

12 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About Possible QB Change

12 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as they play the Washington Commanders in the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Deshaun Watson On Sunday

13 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Je'Rod Cherry Reveals His Questions For Browns To Answer

13 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a fumble against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (

Fans React To Browns' 34-13 Loss To Commanders

13 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns disrupt a pass intended for Malik Nabers #1 of the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward, Grant Delpit Among Those Injured In Commanders Game

14 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Arrives To Browns Game In Interesting Outfit

18 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jayden Daniels Reveals That He Is A Fan Of 1 Browns Player

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Announce Jack Conklin Among 7 Players Inactive List

19 hours ago

SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI - Friday

Eric Metcalf Believes One Browns Star Has 'Checked Out' With Team

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Zach Ertz Makes A Big Statement About Myles Garrett

19 hours ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals Frustrations With Browns Defense

20 hours ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Insider Reveals Browns Expect Jed Wills To Play Against Commanders

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Insider Reveals David Njoku's Status For Commanders Game

21 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Alex Wright #91 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFL Fines Alex Wright For Hit On Gardner Minshew

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Jerome Ford #34 in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stat Shows How Browns Have Been Struggling With Penalties

2 days ago

Browns Nation