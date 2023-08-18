Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson For Big Play

Kevin Stefanski Praises Dorian Thompson-Robinson For Big Play

By

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start ahead of Kellen Mond for the Cleveland Browns Thursday night.

His performance was not as brilliant as his first pair of game appearances.

But there were plenty of high points to make fans wonder how he fell to the NFL Draft’s fifth round.

Kevin Stefanski was among those raving about one play in particular, per Camryn Justice.

DTR handed the pigskin to Demetric Felton and rolled to the left, thinking he was out of the play.

But when Felton broke off the pile and ran outside, DTR went into blocking mode.

He threw a solid block on Philly’s safety, buying more yards for Felton.

Unfortunately, Thompson-Robinson came back for a second shot at the safety and drew a blindside penalty.

Stefanski was obligated as a head coach to say something about penalties not being good.

But he acknowledged DTR’s effort and feistiness on the play.

What he didn’t mention was something that showed even more maturity and steadiness from the rookie.

Thompson-Robinson immediately rendered the penalty harmless with a pass for the first down.

There was no sign that the penalty affected DTR’s composure.

He played the entire first half and finished 13/25 for 164 yards with no touchdowns or picks.

Thompson-Robinson also took a sack when a gap closed quickly on a scramble attempt.

But he continued to show good instincts and went through his reads well in an impressive performance.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after missing a field goal during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cade York Still Confident After Missing 2 Game-Winning FGs

1 hour ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Cade York's Unusual Social Media Activity At Halftime

3 hours ago

Austin Watkins Jr. #80 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 22-yard touchdown during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Browns Receiver Leads The NFL In 3 Preseason Categories

4 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dan Orlovsky Makes His Deshaun Watson Expectations Clear

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to his teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Predicts How Deshaun Watson Will Open The 2023 Season

24 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a 16-yard touchdown run by Demetric Felton Jr. during the second half of the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Places Browns As AFC North Favorites This Season

24 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Reason Why Browns Are 'Overlooked' In The AFC

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joy Taylor Shares Her Concerns About Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Shares Concerns About Key Browns Unit

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Accuses Eagles Of Taking 'Cheap Shots' During Joint Practices

2 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns after a successful field goal in the third quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Cade York Shows Signs Of Improvement At Practice

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About Browns Dominating Eagles In 1 Area

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise About His Tandem With Elijah Moore

3 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Gets Candid On His Connection With Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Offers Explanation To Kevin Stefanski's Comments On Cade York

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Has Unclear Response To Latest Injury Scare

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analyst Clears the Air On Controversial Cade York Situation

4 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Shares Thoughts On Browns Bringing In Another Kicker

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb Gets Honest On RBs Importance To A Winning Team

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns warm up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The Browns defeated the Bills 6-3 for Cleveland's first win of the season.

Eagles Reporter Disrespects Browns Ahead of Joint Practices

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Nick Chubb Opens Up on Returning From Gruesome Injury In College

4 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Reveals His Thoughts About Joint Practice With Eagles

5 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commanders defeated the Browns.

Stats Show Dorian Thompson-Robinson Is Having A Remarkable Preseason

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Make 2 New Signings Official

5 days ago

Cade York Still Confident After Missing 2 Game-Winning FGs

No more pages to load