Kevin Stefanski Responds To Criticism After Titans Upset

The Cleveland Browns had their easiest chance at a win in Week 14 against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans, but they squandered the opportunity and lost 31-29 at home to arguably the league’s worst team. It was an embarrassing loss that shed a brighter light on some of the Browns’ glaring issues that will need to be addressed in the offseason.

One of those issues that hasn’t gotten a ton of attention despite all the losing has been the head coaching position, but after Sunday’s horrific loss, Kevin Stefanski’s seat definitely got a little warmer.

He generated a ton of criticism after some questionable decisions in the Titans game, and ahead of the Browns’ Week 15 matchup at the Chicago Bears, Stefanski addressed those criticisms.

Stefanski spoke with the media recently and discussed the pushback he got for some of the decisions he made on Sunday that went poorly.

He didn’t sound too concerned about all the backlash he is getting.

“Everything you do that doesn’t work will be criticized. That’s the nature of this beast. I’ll constantly try to do what’s best for the football team.”

#Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the criticisms that come with the job pic.twitter.com/IRG5q9lLSi — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 10, 2025

It was the proper diplomatic answer, and you never want to get too locked into results-based analysis and viewing things strictly from a perspective of hindsight being 20/20.

The decision that most are upset with is the failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, when Quinshon Judkins handled a direct snap on a trick play and failed spectacularly.

The Browns are now 3-10 after going 3-14 last year, and even though Stefanski has won two Coach of the Year awards, the losing is starting to pile up.

The two-point attempt was a rough look, especially considering the fact that Stefanski took Shedeur Sanders off the field for the play despite having nearly 400 total yards and four touchdowns already.

We’ll see if he has anything up his sleeve for a tough matchup with the Bears on Sunday.

