Skip Bayless Delivers Harsh Message To Kevin Stefanski

Although Shedeur Sanders is getting rave reviews for his performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, his coach, Kevin Stefanski, is not. In fact, some people are saying that Stefanski needs to be fired, particularly because of a controversial play-call on a failed two-point conversion.

Speaking on social media, Skip Bayless didn’t hold back and repeatedly called on Stefanski to be fired.

“I’m gonna say it again. Kevin Stefanski must be fired. I’m gonna say it again and again and again. Kevin Stefanski did not want Shedeur Sanders, didn’t even want him in the fifth round. Kevin Stefanski has done everything in his power to keep Shedeur Sanders from succeeding in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick, against all odds. If I’m owning the Cleveland Browns, I’m walking in there tonight and firing his a** for the injustice he has reaped on Shedeur Sanders again and again,” Bayless said.

These are strong words from Bayless, but he isn’t the only one who feels this way. Although opinions about Stefanski are split, there were certainly many upset fans following the Browns’ loss to the Titans.

Stefanski’s decision to pull Sanders before a crucial and failed two-point conversion attempt was a head-scratcher for many, and even though he took responsibility for the team’s defeat, that isn’t enough for some. For them, it was just the latest misstep in a troubling trend.

Stefanski has seemingly shied away from embracing Sanders for most of the season, and that has rubbed some the wrong way. They feel that Sanders hasn’t been given a fair chance to establish himself during his rookie season, and Stefanski is the main reason why.

Stefanski can achieve redemption in the eyes of people like Bayless, but it’ll require that he continues to stick with Sanders, give him more opportunities, and resist coaching decisions like the one he made at the end of Sunday’s game.

