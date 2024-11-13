Kevin Stefanski Reveals David Njoku’s Status After Bye Week

The 2024 NFL regular season has been a tough one for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

After catching four passes for 44 yards during the season-opening loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Njoku suffered a high-ankle sprain that cost him playing time this season.

Despite the health issues, Njoku has returned to catch 26 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns in the five games he’s participated in since healing his ankle.

The bye week appears to have done Njoku some good in returning to a fully healthy status.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared the news on X as head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the tight end is nearly at full strength following the team’s bye date.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE David Njoku, who had a high ankle sprain in opener: He’s getting better,” Petrak wrote, adding, “He’s getting back to 100 percent.”

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE David Njoku, who had high ankle sprain in opener: He's getting better. He's getting back to 100 percent. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 13, 2024

Njoku has been a force at times despite the ankle concerns, catching 10 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals last month.

He followed that contest up with a five-reception game against the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with 61 yards and his other score this season.

Last year, the eight-year veteran had a breakthrough season as he caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns – all career bests for Njoku.

The tight end remains among the top three on the Browns in multiple categories this season with 30 catches, 255 yards, and two touchdowns.

Cleveland returns to action this week against the New Orleans Saints, marking the first Browns road contest in more than a month.

NEXT:

Browns Get Good News On Wednesday's Injury Report