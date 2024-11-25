Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, November 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Plans At LT For Broncos Game

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Plans At LT For Broncos Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have learned how to roll with the punches when it comes to their ever-evolving roster situation.

Cleveland has had as many as 20 players listed on their weekly NFL injury report in 2024, giving the franchise plenty of opportunity to show their “next man up” mentality this season.

That same motto holds true at the left tackle position.

Against New Orleans in Week 11, the Browns lost starting left tackle Dawand Jones for the year due to a fractured bone in his leg.

Since that time, Cleveland has turned to veteran journeyman tackle Germain Ifedi to fill in at the spot as former starter Jedrick Wills has been inactive for both games against the Saints and the Steelers.

With another week to rest, will Wills overtake Ifedi for the starting role in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos?

Analyst Scott Petrak shared head coach Kevin Stefanski’s thoughts about the left tackle position ahead of the Browns’ Monday Night Football contest.

“Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he wants to get through the week before saying/deciding if Germain Ifedi will remain the starting left tackle. Noted he’s played well the last two weeks,” Petrak wrote on X.

Wills is in the final year of his initial contract, and he may be joining several players who are not wearing a Cleveland uniform next year.

The offensive tackle was a 2020 NFL Draft first-round pick as the Browns used the No. 10 overall selection on him.

Ifedi was signed by the Browns earlier this year, making Cleveland the fourth NFL stop of his eight-year professional career.

NEXT:  4 Browns Players Are Not Practicing On Monday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation