NFL Hall Of Famer Set To Purchase Stake In Browns

The Cleveland Browns could have a new minority owner soon.

According to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, a Hall of Famer could be returning to his home state to make a big career pivot.

Apparently, Las Vegas Raiders legend Charles Woodson wants to acquire a 0.1% stake in the Browns.

Per the report, the sale is also contingent on whether the legendary defensive back will agree to similar broadcasting restrictions to Tom Brady when he acquired a minority stake in the Raiders, as well as removing his name, image, and likeness from businesses he’s involved in.

Of course, this will not affect the Haslam family’s power over decision-making and everyday operations.

While he’s a legend in Michigan, Woodson is actually a native of Fremont, Ohio.

Hopefully, he will have a similar impact on the Browns as Brady has had with the Raiders.

The legendary quarterback reportedly had a big input in all the moves they made this offseason, including hiring Pete Carroll as their next head coach, trading for Geno Smith, and taking Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns need to make a big turnaround after years of struggles, and bringing in a football mind is just what the doctor ordered.

Things might not run so smoothly on the field until they find a franchise quarterback, but Woodson sure knows a thing or two about that.

