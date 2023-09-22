Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt’s Status For Sunday

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

This news broke Friday afternoon, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

Kevin Stefanski says RB Kareem Hunt will play Sunday vs Titans — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 22, 2023

Hunt is quickly being thrown into the fire after being signed earlier just this week.

With no Nick Chubb and concerns at running back, however, one can see why Kevin Stefanski will play Hunt.

Jerome Ford is still expected to be the starter moving forward.

Hunt, though, should certainly see some carries this week.

It’s hard to predict what kind of productivity Cleveland will get from Hunt.

The entire NFL had a chance to add Hunt this offseason, all neglecting to do so.

As a result, Hunt hasn’t taken a snap so far this season.

But, in the little footage we do have of Hunt so far, he looks good and is reportedly a bit lighter from a year ago.

#Browns RB Kareem Hunt running through position drills. Down 10 pounds from last season pic.twitter.com/pYdw5FBc66 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 21, 2023

The question is whether he’s truly prepared for the NFL game again yet or not.

Practice footage is one thing to look at.

But when it comes to the real deal and the speed seen on Sundays, that’s a whole separate story.

Again, Hunt hasn’t taken an NFL snap this year, nor has he been hit full speed trying to burst through a hole.

We’ll find out how quickly he gets up to speed on Sunday.

Trying not to do too much will benefit Hunt.

It’d be tough for him to expect himself to look like a premier tailback again right away.

Instead, simply serving as a complement to what Ford brings is what Cleveland’s offense needs.

If he can settle into that role, Hunt’s second stint in Cleveland may just work out well.