Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt’s Status For Sunday

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Kareem Hunt’s Status For Sunday

By

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

This news broke Friday afternoon, via James Palmer of NFL Network.

Hunt is quickly being thrown into the fire after being signed earlier just this week.

With no Nick Chubb and concerns at running back, however, one can see why Kevin Stefanski will play Hunt.

Jerome Ford is still expected to be the starter moving forward.

Hunt, though, should certainly see some carries this week.

It’s hard to predict what kind of productivity Cleveland will get from Hunt.

The entire NFL had a chance to add Hunt this offseason, all neglecting to do so.

As a result, Hunt hasn’t taken a snap so far this season.

But, in the little footage we do have of Hunt so far, he looks good and is reportedly a bit lighter from a year ago.

The question is whether he’s truly prepared for the NFL game again yet or not.

Practice footage is one thing to look at.

But when it comes to the real deal and the speed seen on Sundays, that’s a whole separate story.

Again, Hunt hasn’t taken an NFL snap this year, nor has he been hit full speed trying to burst through a hole.

We’ll find out how quickly he gets up to speed on Sunday.

Trying not to do too much will benefit Hunt.

It’d be tough for him to expect himself to look like a premier tailback again right away.

Instead, simply serving as a complement to what Ford brings is what Cleveland’s offense needs.

If he can settle into that role, Hunt’s second stint in Cleveland may just work out well.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Joel Bitonio Agrees With Deshaun Watson About Communication

23 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Brandon Marshall Calls Out Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit On Nick Chubb

23 hours ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Browns Defense Thrives In 1 Category This Year

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Says Defense Should Be 'Furious' With The Offense

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Kareem Hunt's Return To Browns

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is congratulated by Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Discusses Deshaun Watson's Struggles

1 day ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On Browns Defense

1 day ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns and Nick Chubb #24 leave the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Highlight The Relationship Of Kareem Hunt, Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Graphic Highlights Grant Delpit's Hot Start In 2023

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Breaks Down Myles Garrett's Performance Against Steelers

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Foresees A Grim Future For Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson's Contract Deemed 'Worse' Than Russell Wilson's

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kareem Hunt Has Made 1 Notable Change For This Season

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following his team's 26-22 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Tony Rizzo Has A Big Message For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Update On Kareem Hunt Pursuit

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

LeSean McCoy Has Big Criticism For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Shares More Bad News About Nick Chubb’s Injury

2 days ago

Former Colts punter Pat McAfee watches the Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns joint training camp practice on August 14, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN.

Pat McAfee Names Intriguing Star As An Option To Replace Nick Chubb

2 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Discusses Deshaun Watson's Mentality After Week 2 Loss

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Poor QBR Against Steelers

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Deshaun Watson #4 during warmups prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Kevin Stefanski Discusses Deshaun Watson's Week 2 Performance

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Deshaun Watson Avoids Suspension For His Actions During Steelers Game

3 days ago

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball against Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stats Highlight A Great Start For The Browns Defense

3 days ago

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Browns' Offensive Issues

No more pages to load