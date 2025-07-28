Kevin Stefanski Reveals QB Plan After Kenny Pickett’s Injury

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition hit an unexpected snag during Saturday’s practice when Kenny Pickett sustained a hamstring injury during what had been one of his strongest sessions of camp.

The injury occurred during an 11-on-11 red-zone drill, forcing the veteran quarterback to exit practice after feeling something in his hamstring.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski addressed the situation recently while addressing the reporters, shedding light on how the team plans to handle reps with Pickett out.

“Obviously, everybody will get a little bit more because of how you’re going to distribute those reps,” Stefanski said before the Browns’ fifth camp practice.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on Kenny Pickett’s hamstring injury: pic.twitter.com/4Vu2Rw7DUR — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) July 28, 2025

Stefanski confirmed that Pickett underwent an MRI following Saturday’s practice but offered limited details about the results.

The coach suggested the quarterback could miss several days while the team takes a cautious approach with his recovery.

The injury temporarily reshuffles the quarterback rotation during a critical evaluation period.

Joe Flacco is expected to handle the majority of first-team repetitions while Pickett recovers.

Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel has occasionally rotated in with the starters, though Stefanski emphasized that rep distribution varies based on specific practice objectives.

Shedeur Sanders continues working primarily with the reserves as the coaching staff evaluates each quarterback’s comfort level and command in different situations.

The timing creates additional pressure on the remaining quarterbacks to capitalize on increased opportunities while Pickett works his way back to full health.

