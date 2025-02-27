Potential Browns Draft Prospect Might Need Surgery

Cleveland Browns fans who wanted them to draft Abdul Carter might have to think a little different now.

The latest update is far from encouraging for the potential No. 1 pick.

According to a report by The Athletic, the Penn State star has suffered a stress fracture in his foot, and may need to undergo surgery.

I was starting to believe Carter at 1, leaving the #Browns to draft imo the best QB available in Ward. Now? Who knows? #Dawgpound https://t.co/0TVttmLy5A — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) February 27, 2025

Carter’s agent claimed that they would seek a second opinion and that he might be able to play without going under the knife, but this is certainly not a positive development.

Despite not being the biggest defensive end out there, Carter’s combination of instincts, athleticism, and explosiveness make him an absolute nightmare to cover.

Nevertheless, there were already some reservations about potentially taking an pass rusher at No. 1, especially with so many teams needing a quarterback, so this might change the entire picture.

Notably, this also puts the Browns in a tough spot.

Carter was gaining ground as the No. 1 pick, leaving him out of the Browns’ reach.

This, however, might make him slip, and the Browns will now have to decide whether they feel comfortable taking him despite the injury or would rather go in a different direction and go with a quarterback or any other player.

There’s a case to be made for not taking a quarterback as high as No. 2 since neither Shedeur Sanders nor Cam Ward might turn out to be stars.

Then again, they need a quarterback in the worst way, so this won’t be an easy decision to make.

