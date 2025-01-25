Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He Took Back Play-Calling

The Cleveland Browns’ offense was a disaster in 2024, cratering to an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game thanks in large part to injuries to Nick Chubb, the offensive line, and Deshaun Watson, who tore his Achilles midway through the year and failed to lead the team to more than 18 points in any of his starts.

Drastic measures needed to be taken this offseason to fix the offense, and the organization started by firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey as soon as the season ended.

Despite promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator from his previous role as passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, head coach Kevin Stefanski will again take over playcalling duties.

Stefanski recently revealed why he is choosing to call plays again during an appearance on Bark Tank with Andrew Siciliano, saying, “I just felt like it’s the right thing for us right now. I reserve the right to change my mind. We’re still in January, but I feel like that’s the right thing for the team right now.”

"This is not where you just plop a playbook down on the desk and say 'Hey, dust this off'." Are the Browns going back to the offense we saw from 2020-2023? Why did Kevin Stefanski take back play-calling? pic.twitter.com/CWN0JVe1O9 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 25, 2025

Siciliano followed up by asking if the Browns’ offense is going to go back to what it was during Stefanski’s first four years at the helm, and he said, “This is not where you just plop a playbook down on the desk and say, ‘hey, dust this off.'”

Stefanski wants the offense to progress and evolve even from what it was prior to the disastrous season the team just had, and while it starts with the coaching staff, this roster needs major upgrades.

