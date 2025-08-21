Kevin Stefanski Sees Something Special With Browns Rookie

Rookie linebackers typically face an uphill battle breaking into NFL defenses, especially when joining a Cleveland Browns unit loaded with veteran talent and championship aspirations.

Carson Schwesinger has defied those expectations during his first training camp in Cleveland.

The 33rd overall pick has earned steady recognition from coaches and teammates while handling increased responsibilities.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski recently shared his thoughts on the rookie’s rapid development and growing influence within the defense.

“With him, on a daily basis, it’s both the plays he makes on the field and what he’s able to do in the building. Making those calls is no small feat for a young player. The veterans on this team recognize and respect that—and he knows it. They respect that he puts in the work. He makes plays out here on the practice field,” Stefanski said.

Schwesinger stepped into the middle linebacker spot after Jordan Hicks retired unexpectedly and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered an injury.

Rather than looking overwhelmed by the sudden promotion, the first-year player has thrived in his expanded role.

His preseason debut against Carolina showcased that development. Schwesinger recorded six tackles and four run stops while earning the highest defensive grade from Pro Football Focus among Browns defenders.

Those numbers reflected what teammates had already witnessed during camp practices.

Veterans have noted how quickly Schwesinger absorbed the playbook and adapted to calling plays as the “green dot” signal-caller.

That leadership responsibility usually takes rookies months to master, yet Schwesinger has handled it with surprising confidence.

The Browns appear ready to trust their rookie with significant defensive responsibilities when the regular season opens.

