Urban Meyer Gushes About Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns knew that taking Shedeur Sanders would come with much more than just the player.

Whether he played or not, everybody would have a say about him, and if he didn’t do well, chances are the team would get the blame.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see that, even though he’s still QB4, he continues to be the talk of the hour when discussing the Browns.

Most recently, NCAA legend Urban Meyer shared his honest thoughts on the fifth-round selection:

“I know what I saw. I saw a player who can get out of trouble, lead a team, and has the complete skill set to be successful. He took a god-awful program and turned it around. I think there’s a lot of substance there. If you’re asking the question, ‘Can he do it?’—I don’t think there’s any doubt he can. It all depends on what’s around him. In terms of skill set, great leadership, and character, he’s a quality person that I really enjoyed watching. I’m a Shedeur Sanders fan,” Meyer said.

At the end of the day, Sanders will just have to earn his stripes like everybody else in the league, regardless of his last name.

Granted, watching him fall all the way to the fifth round was a major surprise.

But even if that was the case, he was always a long shot to be the starter right out of the gate.

That doesn’t mean he won’t have an opportunity to take the reins of the offense at one point in the season.

