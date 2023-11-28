Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had some tough luck in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton’s team was objectively better, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s concussion didn’t do much to help the Browns’ case.

Now, they head to Southern California for a date with the Los Angeles Rams, a team that’s also craving a win for their postseason aspirations.

With that in mind, HC Kevin Stefanski vowed to be better and make the minor tweaks that hurt them against the Broncos, especially intensity-wise (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube).

This will be easier said than done, as the Browns are most likely to rely on Joe Flacco as their starting QB, as DTR is unlikely to be cleared from the concussion protocol in time for the game.

Sitting on a 7-4 record, winning the AFC North Division might now be out of the question for the Browns, but the playoffs are still up for grabs.

The Rams are no longer the powerhouse they used to be, but they’re significantly better than they were last season, and they have one of the best young coaches in the league.

Winning on the road is never easy, let alone when your starting quarterback was sitting on his couch just three weeks ago.

Then again, the Browns are also well-coached, have some solid special teams, and have the best defense in the entire league.

Myles Garrett isn’t expected to miss any time with that shoulder injury, and having him on the field will always give his team an opportunity to get the win.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

11 mins ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

19 hours ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Browns Fans React to Team's Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Broncos

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

2 days ago

Denver Broncos helmet

Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Stats Highlight Browns Star's Impact In Clutch Time

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

3 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

3 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Rule Out 2 Veterans For Broncos Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Has 'Fun' Description For His Time In Cleveland

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Reporter Shares Browns’ Cleats For Special Event

4 days ago

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

No more pages to load