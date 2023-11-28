Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

The Cleveland Browns had some tough luck in Sunday’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Sean Payton’s team was objectively better, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s concussion didn’t do much to help the Browns’ case.

Now, they head to Southern California for a date with the Los Angeles Rams, a team that’s also craving a win for their postseason aspirations.

With that in mind, HC Kevin Stefanski vowed to be better and make the minor tweaks that hurt them against the Broncos, especially intensity-wise (via Cleveland Browns on YouTube).

This will be easier said than done, as the Browns are most likely to rely on Joe Flacco as their starting QB, as DTR is unlikely to be cleared from the concussion protocol in time for the game.

Sitting on a 7-4 record, winning the AFC North Division might now be out of the question for the Browns, but the playoffs are still up for grabs.

The Rams are no longer the powerhouse they used to be, but they’re significantly better than they were last season, and they have one of the best young coaches in the league.

Winning on the road is never easy, let alone when your starting quarterback was sitting on his couch just three weeks ago.

Then again, the Browns are also well-coached, have some solid special teams, and have the best defense in the entire league.

Myles Garrett isn’t expected to miss any time with that shoulder injury, and having him on the field will always give his team an opportunity to get the win.