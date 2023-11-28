Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

In a parallel universe, the Cleveland Browns would be something like 10-1 or 9-2 at this point in the season.

Jim Schwartz’s championship-level defense and — even though some won’t agree — Kevin Stefanski’s much-improved coaching and decision-making have led this team all the way despite having one of the absolute worst QB situations in the league.

From Deshaun Watson’s injury to P.J. Walker doing P.J. Walker things and now even Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting hurt, it’s been a wild situation for QBs in Cleveland.

That’s why, now that the Browns are likely to start Joe Flacco on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter urged the team to improve their backup QB situation in 2024 (via 92.3 The Fan on YouTube).

Ruiter predicted that Flacco might have one good game left in him, although he didn’t want to rush to conclusions or predict when he’s going to have it.

The Browns still have a winnable schedule the rest of the way, so there’s always a chance he’s right.

Moreover, the Browns can always turn back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson if Flacco doesn’t have it in him yet, at least once he’s out of the concussion protocol and ready to compete.

Perhaps the biggest irony of this Browns team is that they actually traded away Joshua Dobbs because they felt great about their QB room, and Dobbs has been a starter and played well for most of the season.

Of course, we all hope Deshaun Watson is healthy and ready to dominate next season, but the Browns cannot afford this to happen again.