Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Recent Andrew Berry Report

The 4-12 Cleveland Browns have their season finale on Sunday at the Cincinnati Bengals and will look to head into a pivotal offseason on a two-game winning streak over two of their AFC North rivals. There is going to be a lot to figure out this winter, but those are conversations for Monday.

As for the tough decisions to make this offseason, it all starts at the top with general manager Andrew Berry’s future. From what has been leaked to the media at this point, it sounds like Berry’s job is safe, as most recently reported by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, but there are members of the media who aren’t quite sure why.

Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk took to X to talk about the Berry situation, and he spoke for many with his take. He believes if head coach Kevin Stefanski is on his way out, Berry should be gone with him.

“I just don’t understand how Andrew Berry has done enough to save his job with one decent draft class. If Stefanski is on the way out, Berry should be, too.”

A big reason why Berry could stick around is due to how well he orchestrated the 2025 draft. Between Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, and Shedeur Sanders, he brought in an incredible class that could easily help shave years off this rebuild. Simmons calling the draft class “decent” is underselling it; Berry nailed it in 2025.

It’s going to come down to the quarterback position. Whether Sanders is the franchise QB or not could dictate Berry’s future, so it will be interesting to see how he navigates the quarterback position this offseason.

Typically, a new coach means a new quarterback, and if Stefanski is gone, it’s unclear what that would mean for Sanders.

It’s going to be a complicated few months in Cleveland, but things are getting better. This fan base should feel much better about where this team is now compared to last offseason.

