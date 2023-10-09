1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

The Cleveland Browns defense is on a different level to start the 2023 NFL season.

They are first in total yards allowed (196.8) and passing yards allowed (125) per game.

The Browns are also fifth in rushing yards allowed and points allowed (15) through Week 4.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has done a masterful job of putting his players in position to succeed.

Meanwhile, the franchise also invested in defensive playmakers like Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson.

However, signing defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is a low-key transaction that has paid dividends for the Browns.

Raider Ramble reporter and deputy editor Alex Monfreda tweeted: “Former Raiders check-in: Mo Hurst; Overall Grade: 89.9 (6th-highest at DT); Pressures: 6 (most on team at position); Win %: 15.6% (18th-highest at DT); Pass batted at LOS: 2 (2nd-most at DT); Grade Vs Run: 82.0 (2nd-highest at DT). Hurst is absolutely thriving in 2023.”

Former Raiders check-in: Mo Hurst Overall Grade: 89.9 (6th-highest at DT)

Pressures: 6 (most on team at position)

Win %: 15.6% (18th-highest at DT)

Pass batted at LOS: 2 (2nd-most at DT)

Grade Vs Run: 82.0 (2nd-highest at DT) Hurst is absolutely thriving in 2023. — Alex Monfreda (@AlexMonfreda) October 6, 2023

Hurst signed a one-year contract with the Browns this March after spending two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns released him on August 29th but re-signed him two days later.

Bringing him back has been a great decision for the Browns front office, Schwartz, and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

He might not get the spotlight but Hurst is doing his job and helping the Browns dominate opposing offenses.

Aside from those numbers, he has four solo tackles, six assists, 0.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Keeping up this rate may earn him another contract next year, whether in Cleveland or with another team.

The then-Oakland Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and suited up for the AFC West squad for three seasons.