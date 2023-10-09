Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

1 Under The Radar Browns Defender Is Thriving This Season

By

cleveland browns

 

The Cleveland Browns defense is on a different level to start the 2023 NFL season.

They are first in total yards allowed (196.8) and passing yards allowed (125) per game.

The Browns are also fifth in rushing yards allowed and points allowed (15) through Week 4.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has done a masterful job of putting his players in position to succeed.

Meanwhile, the franchise also invested in defensive playmakers like Za’Darius Smith and Dalvin Tomlinson.

However, signing defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is a low-key transaction that has paid dividends for the Browns.

Raider Ramble reporter and deputy editor Alex Monfreda tweeted: “Former Raiders check-in: Mo Hurst; Overall Grade: 89.9 (6th-highest at DT); Pressures: 6 (most on team at position); Win %: 15.6% (18th-highest at DT); Pass batted at LOS: 2 (2nd-most at DT); Grade Vs Run: 82.0 (2nd-highest at DT). Hurst is absolutely thriving in 2023.”

Hurst signed a one-year contract with the Browns this March after spending two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns released him on August 29th but re-signed him two days later.

Bringing him back has been a great decision for the Browns front office, Schwartz, and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

He might not get the spotlight but Hurst is doing his job and helping the Browns dominate opposing offenses.

Aside from those numbers, he has four solo tackles, six assists, 0.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Keeping up this rate may earn him another contract next year, whether in Cleveland or with another team.

The then-Oakland Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and suited up for the AFC West squad for three seasons.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns,Daily News News

Shawn Porter prepares for the start of a welterweight title fight against WBO champion Terence Crawford at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

9 mins ago

Stats Confirm 1 Browns Player May Be Becoming 'Elite'

3 hours ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Reveals His Relationship With Odell Beckham Jr.

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Pro-Bowler Explains Why Browns Teammates Were Frustrated With Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Gets Honest On Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

1 day ago

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Baker Mayfield Makes An Admission About His Browns Exit

1 day ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes What Browns Need To Show After Bye Week

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Reporter Notes 1 Browns Issue During Ravens Game

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns GM Comments On Running Game Without Nick Chubb

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On Defense Under Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

PFF Names Highest-Graded Browns Offensive Player This Season

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Graphic Shows Amari Cooper Co-Leads Notable NFL Category

3 days ago

Browns helmet

Browns Defender Shares Encouraging Message After Loss

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Browns' Impressive Defensive Turnaround From Last Season

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Talks Deshaun Watson's Injury

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Issue With Deshaun Watson's Week 4 Absence

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Reporter Names Star RB As Option For The Browns

4 days ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Reacts After Getting Major Honor From Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear On The Offensive Line

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Discusses Myles Garrett's Latest Injury Scare

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former NFL Star Berates Kevin Stefanski Over Deshaun Watson Comments

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Star Sends A Message To Browns Fans 'Hating' Him

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Says Deshaun Watson's Absence Could Create Problems

5 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Raves About 1 Browns Position Group After Ravens Game

6 days ago

Shawn Porter Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

No more pages to load