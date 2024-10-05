PFF Links Browns To Offensive Lineman In 2025 Draft

After an offseason where several media members picked the Cleveland Browns to win the AFC North and contend for a world title, the team has sputtered to a 1-3 start and sit in third place in the division.

Shockingly, the Browns have lost to franchises that, on paper, should be inferior in talent such as the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

It doesn’t help that there have been significant injuries to key players including the offensive line.

If healthy, Cleveland’s behemoths up front are one of the best in the business.

Not having left tackle Jedrick Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin have hurt.

The Browns’ shocking lack of healthy offensive linemen is perhaps the reason why Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently picked the team to select a tackle in next year’s draft.

In their first official 2025 NFL mock draft of 2024, PFF has Cleveland taking University of Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. at the number five spot in the first round.

Browns: OT Kelvin Banks Jr, Texas Our first 2025 Mock Draft of the season:https://t.co/Mu9P76lJ5z — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) October 4, 2024

“Banks is a smooth mover for his size and one of the highest-graded offensive tackles in the nation (83.2). His 90.2 pass-blocking grade is tied for the second-best mark in the nation through five weeks,” writes PFF.

Now in his third year with the Longhorns, Banks (only 20 years old) is 6’4″, 320 pounds, and was a first-team All-Big 12 member in 2023.

He has been a starter all three years and is expected to leave school early to declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Commanders Player Sends A Warning To Myles Garrett