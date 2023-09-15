Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Shares Update On Juan Thornhill

Kevin Stefanski Shares Update On Juan Thornhill

By

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to upgrade their defensive secondary, even if they already had Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

After all, they are playing in a division with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Hence, they brought in safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract.

His championship experience with the Kansas City Chiefs will be helpful for the Browns.

Unfortunately, he did not play during their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a calf injury.

Rodney McLeod started in his place during the impressive 24-3 victory.

However, nothing much has changed as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still considers Thornhill “day-to-day,” according to the video that Fred Greetham shared on Twitter.

Thornhill did not practice on Thursday, jeopardizing his availability for Week 2.

While he’s out, the Browns brought in Erik Harris for a workout.

Harris has previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.

It remains to be seen whether Harris will be included on the practice squad or join the active roster.

He has 202 solo tackles, 28 passes defended, five interceptions, and two touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

With Thornhill out, McLeod, D’Anthony Bell, and Ronnie Hickman might have increased playing time.

The Chiefs selected Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has 263 tackles and eight interceptions as of the 2022 NFL season, including the playoffs.

Thornhill had 43 solo tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, and a sack for the Chiefs last year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Coach Comments On This Year's Team

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses His Real-Time Adjustments

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Dawand Jones Comments On Facing T.J. Watt In First NFL Start

4 hours ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Has Made Unique Request To Browns Defenders

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Discusses Browns' 20-Year Streak In Pittsburgh

22 hours ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Note Major Defensive Feat From Week 1

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Pittsburgh Radio Show Has Big Trash-Talk For The Browns

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Tony Grossi Has High Expectations For 1 Browns Rookie

1 day ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Defense Made History Against Bengals

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Talks Browns' Chances To End 30-Year Drought

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Can Beat 'Anyone' In The NFL

2 days ago

Joe Thomas yells to fans during the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 05, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Joe Thomas Raves About 1 Browns Rookie

2 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stephen A. Smith Includes Browns In Top-5 NFL List

2 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Browns Defender Praises Jim Schwartz's Mentality

2 days ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns HC Explains Joe Burrow's Week 1 Struggles

2 days ago

Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a reception ahead of Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Tony Rizzo Makes A Clear Statement On Browns-Steelers Matchup

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Logan Wilson #55 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How Browns Offense Was Prolific Against Bengals

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns battles with Orlando Brown Jr. #75 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Key Change Browns Defense Made In Week 1

2 days ago

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers' Injury

3 days ago

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

4 days ago

Former Browns Coach Comments On This Year's Team

No more pages to load