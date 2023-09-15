Kevin Stefanski Shares Update On Juan Thornhill

The Cleveland Browns needed to upgrade their defensive secondary, even if they already had Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II.

After all, they are playing in a division with wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, George Pickens, Tee Higgins, and Ja’Marr Chase.

Hence, they brought in safety Juan Thornhill on a three-year contract.

His championship experience with the Kansas City Chiefs will be helpful for the Browns.

Unfortunately, he did not play during their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a calf injury.

Rodney McLeod started in his place during the impressive 24-3 victory.

However, nothing much has changed as Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still considers Thornhill “day-to-day,” according to the video that Fred Greetham shared on Twitter.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski termed Juan Thornhill as ‘day to day’ with a calf injury pic.twitter.com/vMajrRK7xk — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 14, 2023

Thornhill did not practice on Thursday, jeopardizing his availability for Week 2.

While he’s out, the Browns brought in Erik Harris for a workout.

Harris has previously played for the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Atlanta Falcons.

It remains to be seen whether Harris will be included on the practice squad or join the active roster.

He has 202 solo tackles, 28 passes defended, five interceptions, and two touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.

With Thornhill out, McLeod, D’Anthony Bell, and Ronnie Hickman might have increased playing time.

The Chiefs selected Thornhill in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has 263 tackles and eight interceptions as of the 2022 NFL season, including the playoffs.

Thornhill had 43 solo tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, and a sack for the Chiefs last year.