Kevin Stefanski Was Asked If The Browns Have Interest In Daniel Jones

Shortly after benching quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants released Jones on Friday after Jones met with ownership.

He has failed to show any real improvement in his game over the last few years, and they will be moving forward with New Jersey native Tommy DeVito as their QB1.

Shortly after Jones was released, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if his team had any interest in signing Jones, and Stefanski refused to comment, per Fred Greetham.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski declined to comment when asked if the team had any interest in signing recently released QB Daniel Jones. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) November 22, 2024

About a month ago, the Browns had to deal with starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson suffering a season-ending injury for the second year in a row — this time, it was a torn Achilles that knocked him out for the balance of the year.

Jameis Winston has now started four games in place of Watson, and Cleveland has won two of them, including their stirring 24-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

It seems foolish for anyone, whether it is the Browns or another team, to think that a change in scenery would result in Jones becoming a legitimate franchise quarterback, given his anemic production over the years.

He threw for a decent 3,027 yards and 24 touchdowns as a rookie in 2019, but his numbers fell off afterward, and in 10 games this year, he has thrown for only 2,070 yards and eight touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

The Browns will eventually have to decide whether to roll with Winston next season or to take their chances with drafting a potential franchise QB in this spring’s draft.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why Jameis Winston Has Found Success With Browns