Report: Browns Doing Extensive Research On Coaching Candidates

The Cleveland Browns have put together an extensive list of head coaching candidates. With so many names under consideration, gathering all the necessary information can be exhausting and overwhelming.

Fortunately, despite some doubts about general manager Andrew Berry, the Browns seem to be up to the task. They seem to be working around the clock to learn as much as possible about anyone they might be considering.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are doing extensive research on coaching candidates, more than any team in the NFL.

“I do know the Browns have done a ton of legwork on all these candidates. More so than any other team you could imagine. One representative thought they made 40 calls. They’ve done a lot of legwork on these guys, and they’re, as you can imagine, very thorough. They have a lot of people analytically and scouting. They’re getting to it,” Fowler said.

In less than two weeks since firing Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have conducted several interviews. Before or after speaking with the candidates, Cleveland is reaching out to their connections to gauge a potential fit.

The list includes their own coordinators, Jim Schwartz and Tommy Rees. The Browns have also met with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, with the final two being the most recent.

In addition, the Browns have requested to interview Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. It is unknown if there will be any more.

From that group, Schwartz and Monken have already been granted second interviews. Monken’s continued availability is somewhat of a surprise, as he reportedly was about to continue working on John Harbaugh’s staff after he agreed to become the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Though some analysts would prefer that the field not include so many coordinators, Mike McDaniel is the only recently fired NFL head coach to meet with the Browns. For one, Mike Tomlin, who stepped away from the Pittsburgh Steelers, does not seem like an option.

Whoever does land the job with Cleveland, fans and observers alike can be confident that the Browns have done their homework.

