Browns Nation

Thursday, December 18, 2025
Key Browns Defender Returns From Injured Reserve

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ front office and staff should start getting more recognition around the league for identifying young talent on defense. They haven’t had nearly the same luck on offense, but they’ve seemed to hit on many young defensive prospects that have turned out well.

The 2025 NFL Draft is a great example of that, as Carson Schwesinger is a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, and Mason Graham has made his presence felt since his first game. If they keep this momentum up, this team could be poised for greater success in 2026 and beyond.

Another player they’ve identified in recent seasons is LB Winston Reid, a player who went undrafted but played in all but one game for the Browns in 2024. Reid didn’t have a monster impact by any means, but he was, and can be a strong depth piece for them moving forward.

He’s been on Injured Reserve all season with a back issue, but as reporter Aaron Wilson noted on X, the Browns opened his 21-day practice window.

“#Browns designate Winston Reid for return,” Wilson wrote.

Reid could be a vital depth spot for this team heading into 2026, and if he gets the proper training and coaching, he could find himself in the starting lineup next year.

The Browns need to make a lot of changes, mainly on offense, if they want to be relevant in a year.

Having budget players like Reid on the roster allows them to make bigger moves and help sign larger contracts, and if he develops into a star, that’s an added bonus.

