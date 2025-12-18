Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Michael Irvin Points To Bigger Issues Behind Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
Michael Irvin Points To Bigger Issues Behind Shedeur Sanders’ Struggles
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

Shedeur Sanders definitely did not have his best game against the Chicago Bears, and there has been talk about why he performed so poorly, especially just a week after his strong showing against the Tennessee Titans.

Although Sanders is worthy of much blame, Michael Irvin recently talked about his game and said that a large part of his troubles were due to the rest of the Cleveland Browns’ offensive line, which once again came up short.

“I watched Shedeur running for his life. Protection isn’t worth a darn. He certainly can use a talent upgrade all around. All the talk about how he can’t run—how in the hell is he the leading rusher [against the Bears]? Shedeur will say that was not his best game, but there were a lot of reasons that it was not his best game, and all those reasons are going to fall on his shoulders. I hope Shedeur is looking at Caleb Williams and saying, ‘Man, he was having the same kind of rough season his first season, but they brought in a coach, and that coach has taken a system and put it around his talent, ‘ Irvin said.

Irvin is calling for an upgrade around Sanders, and he isn’t the only one. Since he began starting for the Browns, many fans have said Sanders will never be able to truly reach his potential with the current offensive line that Cleveland has.

And while that may be true, Sanders gets the most attention, and his performance against the Bears raised a lot of red flags. So many, in fact, that there is renewed talk of the Browns searching for a quarterback in the upcoming draft.

Sanders has shown his talent before, and he has had some impressive moments throughout his brief run as the starting QB. There is no doubt he could probably do more with a stronger squad around him.

However, it is Sanders’ job that is at risk because of how he played against Chicago, regardless of how weak the rest of his team is.

NEXT:  Caleb Williams Wasn't Happy With Recent Shedeur Sanders Claim
