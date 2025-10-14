Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 14, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Catching New Pic On Social Media

Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Catching New Pic On Social Media

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Catching New Pic On Social Media
(Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to be a talking point, but not for the best reasons.

Joe Flacco is no longer there, but some people haven’t been impressed by Dillon Gabriel, and they continue to push for Shedeur Sanders to be the starter.

Clearly, the rookie out of Colorado would love to get the opportunity as well, which is why he’s already visualizing it.

As shown, Sanders dropped a new picture, and it seems like he’s already thinking about taking the field.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders)

Sanders didn’t look ready in the pre-draft process and the preseason.

It’s become painfully evident that head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t trust him to run the offense yet, as he even hesitated to name him Dillon Gabriel’s backup after the Flacco trade.

Sanders fell to the fifth round because he was a work in progress, and as much as his fans believe in him, the Browns wouldn’t be doing him any favors by getting him on the field yet.

This might be the first and only time in NFL history that the No. 144 pick has been such a talking point, but the Browns knew what they were signing up for when they took him.

Still, if he proves to be ready at some point in the season and – more importantly – if Gabriel plays poorly, they definitely have to give him a chance to show what he’s got.

NEXT:  Joe Haden Turns Heads With Statement About Kevin Stefanski
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation