Shedeur Sanders Drops Eye-Catching New Pic On Social Media

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to be a talking point, but not for the best reasons.

Joe Flacco is no longer there, but some people haven’t been impressed by Dillon Gabriel, and they continue to push for Shedeur Sanders to be the starter.

Clearly, the rookie out of Colorado would love to get the opportunity as well, which is why he’s already visualizing it.

As shown, Sanders dropped a new picture, and it seems like he’s already thinking about taking the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shedeur Sanders (@shedeursanders)

Sanders didn’t look ready in the pre-draft process and the preseason.

It’s become painfully evident that head coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t trust him to run the offense yet, as he even hesitated to name him Dillon Gabriel’s backup after the Flacco trade.

Sanders fell to the fifth round because he was a work in progress, and as much as his fans believe in him, the Browns wouldn’t be doing him any favors by getting him on the field yet.

This might be the first and only time in NFL history that the No. 144 pick has been such a talking point, but the Browns knew what they were signing up for when they took him.

Still, if he proves to be ready at some point in the season and – more importantly – if Gabriel plays poorly, they definitely have to give him a chance to show what he’s got.

NEXT:

Joe Haden Turns Heads With Statement About Kevin Stefanski