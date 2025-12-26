Browns Rookie Is Checking All The Right Boxes

The Cleveland Browns are very pleased with their group of rookies who have made a splash in 2025. They have all shown a promising level of impact, but perhaps none more than Carson Schwesinger.

Schwesinger has been so consistent since the start of the season that he is in the running for a big end-of-season award.

Beyond that, Mac Blank wrote on social media that Schwesinger should be thought of for All-Pro consideration this year because no other rookie has done what he has.

“Since the moment Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger stepped on the field week 1- he’s been top 10 among LBs in Tackles, Run stops, Pressures, Ints, Sacks. Forget DROY- I’ll be shocked if he’s not in All-Pro consideration,” Blank posted on X.

Since the moment #Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger stepped on the field week 1- he’s been top 10 among LBs in -Tackles

-Run stops

-Pressures

-Ints

-Sacks Forget DROY- I’ll be shocked if he’s not in All-Pro consideration

pic.twitter.com/TXrMuX2Uzo https://t.co/zyRURXi0al — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 24, 2025

Schwesinger is coming into Week 17 third in total tackles, second in tackles for loss, third in sacks, and third in interceptions. Perhaps the most exciting thing about him is that he’s been this good since the start of the season and is obviously incredibly comfortable on the field, even though he’s only in his first year.

Schwesinger has been playing so well that certain people thought he’d get an official Pro Bowl nod. Instead, he was chosen as an alternate, which is still a high honor but not what some Browns fans expected.

Not only is he getting discussed as an All-Pro candidate, but Schwesinger has a very good shot at landing Defensive Rookie of the Year, too.

With more experience and time under his belt, it may not be long before he is consistently in the running for Defensive Player of the Year.

NEXT:

Insider Links Browns To Former First-Round QB