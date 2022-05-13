3 Things That Could Go Wrong For The Browns In 2022

This is the time of year when all NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, are filled with great expectations.

The draft picks are becoming ingrained into the team culture, and the free agents and traded players are settling into their new home.

The Browns made a lot of changes this offseason with the one goal of winning a Super Bowl now.

Draft picks were forfeited and large sums of money were paid to get players in Cleveland to win.

Here are three things that could go wrong and mess up the entire plan.

1. Injuries

The biggest thing that could go wrong for the Browns or any other NFL team is to lose key players to injuries.

It is an unfortunate and unavoidable part of the game.

No matter how fit and prepared players are, injuries happen.

Last season, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were injured, and that was a devastating blow to the Browns’ offense.

He’s battled a lot of injuries the last few years but I can’t wait to see Offensive Lineman Chris Hubbard back on the field this season #Browns. Via the @Browns pic.twitter.com/JK5TlML5JF — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) May 10, 2022

The offensive line struggled to stay healthy also, and Baker Mayfield‘s battle to play through injuries was well documented.

Teams that advance far in the postseason generally have fewer injuries.

2. Roster Does Not Live Up To Expectations

2021’s Browns roster was deemed to be the best one in the NFL on paper.

Yet the roster on paper, for many reasons, did not live up to its potential.

122 days till @deshaunwatson plays football for the Cleveland Browns pic.twitter.com/SfBe99lyuJ — NMR Burner (@NMRBurner) May 13, 2022

With the big-name additions of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns’ offense is expected to be great.

Anything short of a playoff run, two straight seasons with great rosters, will be deemed a disappointment.

3. Not Enough Depth In Key Positions

Two positions that come to mind right now are defensive end and wide receiver.

There is a reason that fans are on a Jadeveon Clowney watch, hoping each day for news that he re-signed with the Browns.

He is believed to be a missing link.

Normally don't tag players in tweets, but please come back to Cleveland @clownejd pic.twitter.com/HBSWLufV1g — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 13, 2022

Yes, the Browns added additional players at DE to compensate for Clowney and Takkarist McKinley‘s departures, but Clowney is a game-changer, and the defense instantly becomes a lot better when he is opposite Myles Garrett for many snaps in 2022.

At wide receiver, Cooper is the only one with vast experience.

The rest of the players are very young: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell do not have much experience.

The wildcard is how much they use Jakeem Grant on the offense, in addition to special teams.

Conclusion

The other intangible is whether Deshaun Watson will be suspended in 2022 and for how long.

.@AlbertBreer on @afternoon923FAN re: Deshaun Watson: "I think the commissioner is waiting on the civil cases. I think the possibility exists that he plays thru the 2022 season…I think there is a scenario out there where the suspension doesn't come until 2023." #Browns — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) May 4, 2022

Jacoby Brissett is very capable, but the Browns sacrificed a great deal to get Watson to come to Cleveland.

Without him for an extended period, the team could struggle to find its identity within a brand new quarterback room in 2022.