Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things That Could Go Wrong For The Browns In 2022

3 Things That Could Go Wrong For The Browns In 2022

By

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

This is the time of year when all NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns, are filled with great expectations.

The draft picks are becoming ingrained into the team culture, and the free agents and traded players are settling into their new home.

The Browns made a lot of changes this offseason with the one goal of winning a Super Bowl now.

Draft picks were forfeited and large sums of money were paid to get players in Cleveland to win.

Here are three things that could go wrong and mess up the entire plan.

 

1. Injuries

The biggest thing that could go wrong for the Browns or any other NFL team is to lose key players to injuries.

It is an unfortunate and unavoidable part of the game.

No matter how fit and prepared players are, injuries happen.

Last season, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt were injured, and that was a devastating blow to the Browns’ offense.

The offensive line struggled to stay healthy also, and Baker Mayfield‘s battle to play through injuries was well documented.

Teams that advance far in the postseason generally have fewer injuries.

 

2. Roster Does Not Live Up To Expectations

2021’s Browns roster was deemed to be the best one in the NFL on paper.

Yet the roster on paper, for many reasons, did not live up to its potential.

With the big-name additions of Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper, the Browns’ offense is expected to be great.

Anything short of a playoff run, two straight seasons with great rosters, will be deemed a disappointment.

 

3. Not Enough Depth In Key Positions

Two positions that come to mind right now are defensive end and wide receiver.

There is a reason that fans are on a Jadeveon Clowney watch, hoping each day for news that he re-signed with the Browns.

He is believed to be a missing link.

Yes, the Browns added additional players at DE to compensate for Clowney and Takkarist McKinley‘s departures, but Clowney is a game-changer, and the defense instantly becomes a lot better when he is opposite Myles Garrett for many snaps in 2022.

At wide receiver, Cooper is the only one with vast experience.

The rest of the players are very young: Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and David Bell do not have much experience.

The wildcard is how much they use Jakeem Grant on the offense, in addition to special teams.

 

Conclusion

The other intangible is whether Deshaun Watson will be suspended in 2022 and for how long.

Jacoby Brissett is very capable, but the Browns sacrificed a great deal to get Watson to come to Cleveland.

Without him for an extended period, the team could struggle to find its identity within a brand new quarterback room in 2022.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Browns Uniforms
NFL fans React To Browns’ Schedule Leak
browns locker room with helmets
3 Players The Browns Can’t Afford To Lose To Injury
Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
What The Browns Are Getting In Deshaun Watson

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NFL fans React To Browns' Schedule Leak

No more pages to load