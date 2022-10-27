Browns Nation

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are hosting the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals for the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football.

It is not an overstatement to say that this is a must-win game for the Browns who are fighting to stay in contention in a tight AFC North division led by the Bengals and Ravens.

Here are the three keys to a Browns win over the Bengals.

 

1. Run The Ball

Everybody knows this, but yet on game days, we see Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt on the sideline at pivotal points of the game.

Hunt is still a Brown though the trade rumors continue to perpetuate.

Both Chubb and Hunt need to be on the field together in planned plays.

Let them follow the blockers and move the chains repeatedly on the way to a Browns win over the Bengals.

 

2. Play Mistake-Free Football

The Browns have been far from error-free in the execution of the fundamentals of football this season.

Giving Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense any wiggle room at the line of scrimmage or against their high-powered wide receivers will result in disaster.

It also goes without saying that the special teams’ play of the Browns needs to be on point; good special teams execution has been hard to come by this season.

 

3. Make Smart Play Calls

The Browns need to take points when scoring opportunities present themselves; that means kicking field goals and not necessarily going for it on fourth down.

Also, the coaching staff needs to spend less time on analytics and more time on doing what is working during the course of the game.

 

Don’t give the Bengals extra opportunities with questionable play calls.

 

Conclusion

The Browns have owned this rivalry since Burrow entered the NFL so a Bengals win at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday night in prime time will be a disaster.

The team needs to be smart and methodical and get the victory.

