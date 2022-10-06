Browns Nation

3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Chargers

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The 2-2 Cleveland Browns host the 2-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 9 at 1:00 PM EDT at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The last time these two teams met was at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021, and it was an offensive shootout that the Chargers ultimately won by the score of 47-42.

Here are the three keys to a Browns’ victory over the Chargers.

 

1. Run The Ball

Nick Chubb is the second-leading rusher in the NFL through four weeks.

The game plan does not need to be fancy or different, especially against the Chargers who are not particularly effective at stopping the run.

It amounts to the offensive line doing their spectacular work of blocking and creating running lanes for Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

By the way, Chubb and/or Hunt should be on the field most of the time because they should be utilized in short-pass plays as well.

This business of letting Chubb stand on the sidelines does nothing more than cue the opposing team’s defensive coordinator that the Browns are going to pass the ball.

This was an issue last week in the latter stages of the game against the Falcons.

 

2. Score Red Zone Points

There are pros and cons to going for it on fourth and goal, and they have been discussed a lot since the Week 4 loss to Atlanta.

Those situational decisions should be reevaluated based on injuries and other factors because the bottom line is that the Browns need to score at least 3 points but preferably 7 in red-zone situations.

Coming up empty with some peculiar play calls is not acceptable going forward.

Nick Chubb said it best.

“I think once we get down there, our mindset has to change. We’ve got to get the ball in the end zone. We have to be better down there.”

 

3. No Fourth Quarter Letdown

The Browns have not played dominant football for a solid four quarters of any of their games.

There seems to be a strong start and then a fade away, most notably in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, this is not a problem that only the 2022 team deals with.

It happened last year when the Chargers beat the Browns at the end of the game.

This is another thing that simply cannot happen.

The Browns’ defense, in particular, has to be ready to deal with Justin Herbert for the entire game.

A letdown allows someone as talented as Herbert to put his team back in contention.

Then again, the Chargers may try to get Austin Ekeler going.

He hasn’t gotten off to a great start, but the Browns defense showed that they could not stop the run last week in the fourth quarter with second and third string Falcons running backs.

That means the Chargers will try to do it also.

 

Conclusion

Just as the Jets and Falcons games were winnable, this is a very winnable game for the Browns.

They need to clean up the miscommunications and mistakes, once and for all, and play up to the level of talent on the team.

If they do those things, they will come out with the victory.

