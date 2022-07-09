Browns Nation

Lamar Jackson Posts Cryptic Message About Money

By

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens pitches the ball while being hit by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
It seems the Cleveland Browns are not the only AFC North team with QB1 issues.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is currently representing himself and handling contract extension talks with his team.

Jackson enters 2022 playing under the fifth-year option of his 2018 rookie contract.

His latest change to his social media accounts may indicate that things are not going well.

 

What Jackson Posted

Jackson changed his profile pictures on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The new picture shows teeth with caps that have letters spelling out the following phrase:

“I NEED $”

 

What It Means

This has been the longest and most drawn-out contract negotiation.

Some would argue that Jackson would have been better served to let an agent do his negotiations.

Regardless, Jackson and the Ravens know exactly what the Browns paid Deshaun Watson.

Jackson, a former NFL MVP, is likely looking for a similar deal and for the guaranteed money cushion that the Browns gave Watson.

It is no coincidence that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was very vocal about the Watson contract.

 

What Happens Next

It depends on who you ask.

Some think he should hold out of training camp and wait for a deal.

He would not be the first to do that.

T.J. Watt successfully did it last summer.

Others think his bargaining power is not great given he missed the last four games of the season with an ankle injury.

 

Who Else Is Watching

No one in the AFC North is immune.

The Cincinnati Bengals have to be watching this with interest also.

Joe Burrow enters his third NFL season, and in his second year, he led the team to the Super Bowl.

They will soon be in the same murky situation with Burrow.

This is just one of many AFC North plotlines to watch this season.

Stay tuned!

