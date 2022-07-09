Lamar Jackson Posts Cryptic Message About Money

It seems the Cleveland Browns are not the only AFC North team with QB1 issues.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens is currently representing himself and handling contract extension talks with his team.

Jackson enters 2022 playing under the fifth-year option of his 2018 rookie contract.

His latest change to his social media accounts may indicate that things are not going well.

What Jackson Posted

Jackson changed his profile pictures on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The new picture shows teeth with caps that have letters spelling out the following phrase:

“I NEED $”

Lamar Jackson, who still hasn’t signed a contract extension, updated his Twitter header 🤣 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/68hXfe2jiL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 9, 2022

What It Means

This has been the longest and most drawn-out contract negotiation.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not expected to hold out; contract negotiations remain ‘ongoing’ https://t.co/tr2GfRtCqY — Sun Latest News (@BaltSunBrk) March 2, 2022

Some would argue that Jackson would have been better served to let an agent do his negotiations.

Regardless, Jackson and the Ravens know exactly what the Browns paid Deshaun Watson.

Jackson, a former NFL MVP, is likely looking for a similar deal and for the guaranteed money cushion that the Browns gave Watson.

It is no coincidence that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was very vocal about the Watson contract.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti on Deshaun Watson's $230 million guaranteed contract: "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 29, 2022

What Happens Next

It depends on who you ask.

Some think he should hold out of training camp and wait for a deal.

He would not be the first to do that.

T.J. Watt successfully did it last summer.

Others think his bargaining power is not great given he missed the last four games of the season with an ankle injury.

“Considering that he’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and that he missed the final four games of 2022 due to an ankle injury, (Lamar) Jackson’s maneuverings are even more perplexing.”https://t.co/s6XqTw4rCx — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 8, 2022

Who Else Is Watching

No one in the AFC North is immune.

The Cincinnati Bengals have to be watching this with interest also.

Joe Burrow enters his third NFL season, and in his second year, he led the team to the Super Bowl.

They will soon be in the same murky situation with Burrow.

This is just one of many AFC North plotlines to watch this season.

Stay tuned!