Latest Odds Show Favorite To Be Browns’ QB Week 1 Starter

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has evolved into one of the NFL’s most intriguing storylines following the 2025 Draft.

After a prolonged wait through 143 selections, Shedeur Sanders finally landed with the Browns at pick 144, creating what might be the league’s most interesting quarterback room.

Kenny Pickett, acquired through trade, brings starter potential with room for growth. Sanders arrives with considerable hype despite his draft position.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and the injury-plagued Deshaun Watson round out a quarterback collection unlike any other in the NFL.

Betting markets have already established clear favorites for the Week 1 starting role.

Pickett currently leads the pack at -110 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with Sanders not far behind at +175.

Gabriel (+500), Flacco (+1200), and Watson (+1500) follow in descending order of probability.

The competition brewing in Cleveland features a mix of young talent and experience.

Kevin Stefanski’s quarterback-friendly system creates an environment where multiple scenarios seem plausible.

Watson’s injury situation likely removes him from immediate consideration, while Flacco’s veteran presence provides a reliable floor.

Though Pickett may have the early advantage, Sanders possesses the highest developmental ceiling among the group.

The quarterback carousel continues a troubling trend for the Browns, who have achieved winning records just three times in over two decades.

Last season’s disastrous 3-14 campaign highlighted their persistent inability to find stability at football’s most crucial position.

With five quarterbacks presenting vastly different skillsets and career trajectories, Cleveland’s competition should dominate training camp headlines and potentially reshape the franchise’s direction for years to come.

