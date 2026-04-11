Latest Odds Show Favorites To Land David Njoku

This is the quiet time on the NFL free agent market, as after the flurry of signings in the opening stages, teams are now primarily focused on the 2026 NFL Draft. Rather than make a deal now, teams are more likely to see what the draft produces at a particular position, then perhaps circle back to an available veteran to address a remaining need.

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in replacing veteran tight end David Njoku by signing Jack Stoll away from the New Orleans Saints this offseason. The Browns have also been linked to draft prospects at the position to build up the depth behind Harold Fannin Jr.

Meanwhile, Njoku remains on the market, and the latest odds from Kalshi Sports show that the Baltimore Ravens remain the favorites to sign him, followed by the Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and Tennessee Titans.

“The Ravens are still the favorite to land TE David Njoku, per Kalshi: Ravens (40%), Dolphins (22%), Eagles (21%), Titans (19%),” Kalshi Football posted on X.

The Ravens are still the favorite to land TE David Njoku, per @Kalshi — Ravens (40%)

— Dolphins (22%)

— Eagles (21%)

— Titans (19%) pic.twitter.com/ndqmKS8DCY — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) April 11, 2026

Njoku played nine seasons for Cleveland and leaves ranked third in franchise history for receptions by a tight end, behind Pro Football Hall of Famers Ozzie Newsome and Dante Lavelli. He was a fan favorite, and general manager Andrew Berry had very kind words for him upon his departure.

Fannin was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as Njoku’s potential replacement, which happened more quickly than anyone may have expected. The rookie led the Browns in receptions, yards and touchdown catches last season, and he could become an even more important part of the offense based on the current lack of wide receiver talent, other pass catchers at tight end, and Njoku’s absence.

The Ravens, under former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, had success with a two-tight end system featuring Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. However, Likely left Baltimore to follow head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants, and the Ravens could be eyeing Njoku as his replacement.

If so, it could create an even more interesting two games when the Browns and Ravens face off in the upcoming season.

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