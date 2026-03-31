Latest Odds Show AFC Rivals Favored To Land David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns will always be tightly linked to the Baltimore Ravens, based on their shared history going back to each team’s arrival and reinstatement in the NFL. Those ties became even stronger this offseason when the Browns hired Todd Monken as their head coach after he was the Ravens’ offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Now, it looks like even more layers could be added to the mix heading into the 2026 season. A former Browns fan favorite could join their AFC North rivals.

The latest odds from Kalshi Football show that the Ravens are favored to land former Browns tight end David Njoku.

“The Ravens have a 74% chance to sign TE David Njoku,” Kalshi Football posted on X.

The Ravens have a 74% chance to sign TE David Njoku, per @Kalshi pic.twitter.com/f7pqE3SZhl — Kalshi Football (@KalshiFB) March 31, 2026

The Denver Broncos are the only other team clearly listed by Kalshi, with a 24 percent chance to acquire Njoku, who became a free agent this offseason after nine years with the Browns. The veteran was somewhat expendable with the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr., a third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who led the team in all major receiving categories last season.

That may be why the Browns and Njoku seem to have parted on good terms, with general manager Andrew Berry having particularly kind words for him. With his role likely to continue to diminish in Cleveland, Njoku now has the opportunity to finish his career with a potential contender.

With Monken in charge of the offense, the Ravens were known for using multiple tight end sets, with a combination of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely that was among the most productive in the NFL. Likely followed head coach John Harbaugh to the New York Giants as a free agent, which means Baltimore has a need at the position if they want to continue using that alignment.

In an effort to replace Njoku, the Browns signed tight end Jack Stoll of the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. He is much more of a blocker than a receiver, but he could provide a better complement to Fannin in Monken’s offense.

It will be interesting to see how Njoku is greeted upon his return to Cleveland if he is, in fact, wearing a Ravens uniform when he does.

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