David Njoku Linked To Surprise Free Agency Landing Spot

With free agency right around the corner, it’s time for numerous teams throughout the NFL to be linked to certain players who may or may not be packing their bags and moving. After spending his first nine seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku will be one of those players.

Speaking on Sportsradio 94WIP, Eliot Shorr-Parks commented on which team he thinks could scoop Njoku up.

He predicted that Dallas Goedert won’t be coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles and thinks it’s likely that Njoku takes his place.

“I do not expect [Dallas] Goedert to be back as of now. The name I would keep an eye on is David Njoku. There’s interest, and I think he could be an Eagle next week. I think Goedert is likely gone, and Njoku’s a name Eagles fans should get ready to learn,” Shorr-Parks said.

Eliot Shorr-Parks doesn't expect Dallas Goedert back in Philly for 2026. A name to watch as his successor? David Njoku. pic.twitter.com/FHCF0UOY9N — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 3, 2026

This makes sense on paper because if Goedert really is gone, the Eagles will have no starter to replace him at tight end. On top of that, Njoku hails from that part of the country and was born and raised in New Jersey.

Njoku, who is just 29 years old, had a bit of a down season last year, but there is reason to believe he could improve with a change in scenery. That is what Shorr-Parks suggested, saying that Njoku has played for a subpar team most of his career. If he moves to a competitive squad, he may flourish in ways fans have never seen.

Njoku might see a lot of benefits in coming to Philadelphia. He would be on a playoff-caliber team, for starters. Plus, he’d finally be with a franchise that has a definitive and productive star as quarterback. That could make a huge difference for Njoku and open up many on-field possibilities.

Free agency starts next week, and contracts will start getting signed right away. If the Eagles are truly looking at Njoku, there is a good chance that he is one of the first names to be acquired.

He would fill a big void for Philadelphia, and they could give him the opportunity to compete on a whole other level.

NEXT:

Quinshon Judkins Gets Honest About Browns' QB Competition