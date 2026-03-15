Longtime Browns Veteran Connected To Big AFC Move

The upcoming 2026 NFL season should be a step forward in the Cleveland Browns’ rebuild as they have another offseason to stockpile talent on both sides of the field. The Browns have been one of the most active teams thus far, largely addressing their offensive line by acquiring players like Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

The offensive line was the most pressing need for Cleveland as last year’s starting group entered free agency. General manager Andrew Berry did well to rebuild the line almost on the fly, but he has more work to do as the offense could still use a boost in talent and depth.

Berry hit on several offensive players in the 2025 NFL Draft, most notably Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr., who look like building blocks at the running back and tight end positions, respectively. Judkins’ rookie year ended in injury, though Fannin established himself as the team’s future at tight end.

With Fannin set to take over more offensive responsibility in 2026 under Todd Monken, the Browns are moving on from David Njoku, who remains available in free agency. Although Njoku has struggled to stay healthy, he’s a difference-maker as a pass-catching tight end who does his damage in the middle of the field.

Like Cleveland, the Miami Dolphins are in a state of transition and are a solid landing spot for Njoku, via Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports.

“The Miami Dolphins offense is going to look very different with Malik Willis replacing Tua Tagovailoa, and Njoku would provide a versatile security blanket for a young quarterback who is getting his first shot to be a full-time starter,” Dajani wrote.

Miami cut Tua Tagovailoa earlier this offseason, opening the door for them to sign Malik Willis to be their new starting quarterback. Willis turned heads as the backup to Jordan Love with the Green Bay Packers, and now gets his own chance to earn a starting role.

Njoku would be a perfect weapon for Willis as he can help get him out of sticky situations, so it’ll be interesting to see if the former Brown ends up in Florida.

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