New Update Emerges On Quinshon Judkins’ Injury Timeline

The Cleveland Browns suffered far more than just a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, who had emerged as one of the team’s most reliable and productive offensive players this season, exited the game late in the first half with a serious leg injury that immediately raised concern about his status.

After the game, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Judkins had suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated ankle, a devastating diagnosis for both the player and a Browns offense that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season. The injury cast a shadow over the rest of the game and shifted attention toward Judkins’ long-term health and recovery.

With the severity of the injury confirmed, questions quickly turned to how long Judkins could be sidelined and whether the injury might impact his availability for next season.

Those concerns were somewhat eased when Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot provided an encouraging update regarding Judkins’ recovery timeline.

“#Browns Quinshon Judkins’ injury (dislocated ankle, fractured fibula) is about a 4-5 month injury and he should be back practicing in the spring, league source tells me,” Cabot wrote.

While the injury is unquestionably a major setback, the projected timeline suggests Judkins should have enough time to recover and return for offseason activities, barring complications.

For a Browns team looking toward the future and evaluating its young core, the hope is that Judkins can make a full recovery and continue building on what had been a promising rookie campaign.

