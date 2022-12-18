Browns Nation

Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had an impressive team win against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 15 Saturday afternoon matchup.

The final score was 13-3.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

 

1. Stud: Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward nearly had two interceptions.

However, his one interception came at a key time of the game to change momentum as the Ravens were nearing the red zone.

 

2. Dud: Cade York

Cade York missed two field goals after making two.

The problem with his misses is that after missing left, he overcompensated and missed right.

A consistent York is on our wish list for 2023.

 

3. Stud: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Early indications are that Donovan Peoples-Jones and Deshaun Watson are forming a great connection.

DPJ scored the only touchdown of the game.

 

4. Dud: More Browns D Injuries

In the midst of a great game, two players went out with injuries.

They were Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III.

The Browns’ defense cannot escape the injury bug, and it has been a huge dud all season long.

 

5. Stud: Jordan Elliott

The Browns blocked a Justin Tucker field goal!

For a special teams group that has not been great this season, Jordan Elliott led them to a shining moment at the right time.

Elliott can put that play on his career highlight reel.

 

6. Dud: Michael Woods II

The Browns should have had another touchdown, but Michael Woods made a perplexing move and was out of position to catch what looked like a Watson touchdown.

 

7. Stud: Jacoby Brissett

While everyone collectively held their breath when Jacoby Brissett came into the game at 4th and 1 hoping for a better outcome than last week, they got just that.

It was a trademark Brissett sneak that kept the drive going.

The Browns made the Ravens uncomfortable all day long, and it resulted in a great team win.

2 Matchups To Watch In The Browns-Ravens Game

