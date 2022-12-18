Studs & Duds From Browns Win Over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns had an impressive team win against the Baltimore Ravens in their Week 15 Saturday afternoon matchup.

The final score was 13-3.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

1. Stud: Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward nearly had two interceptions.

However, his one interception came at a key time of the game to change momentum as the Ravens were nearing the red zone.

Thievery by Denzel Ward. pic.twitter.com/uHjasGt5ql — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 17, 2022

2. Dud: Cade York

Cade York missed two field goals after making two.

The problem with his misses is that after missing left, he overcompensated and missed right.

I’m giving Cade York a rookie pass, but he NEEDS to chat with Phil Dawson in Feb and March and figure out how to kick in Cleveland winters. Ya gotta figure it out, dude. #Browns — Rob Zaleski (@robzie_) December 18, 2022

A consistent York is on our wish list for 2023.

3. Stud: Donovan Peoples-Jones

Early indications are that Donovan Peoples-Jones and Deshaun Watson are forming a great connection.

DPJ scored the only touchdown of the game.

4. Dud: More Browns D Injuries

In the midst of a great game, two players went out with injuries.

They were Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney being evaluated for a head injury. — Matt Fontana (@MattFontana83) December 17, 2022

#Browns S John Johnson III questionable to return with a thigh injury — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 17, 2022

The Browns’ defense cannot escape the injury bug, and it has been a huge dud all season long.

5. Stud: Jordan Elliott

The Browns blocked a Justin Tucker field goal!

For a special teams group that has not been great this season, Jordan Elliott led them to a shining moment at the right time.

Justin Tucker has that field goal BLOCKED by Jordan Elliott. What a play. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 17, 2022

Elliott can put that play on his career highlight reel.

6. Dud: Michael Woods II

The Browns should have had another touchdown, but Michael Woods made a perplexing move and was out of position to catch what looked like a Watson touchdown.

What the hell is Michael Woods doing? That would’ve been a touchdown. #Browns — Jeff D. Lowe (@JeffDLowe) December 17, 2022

7. Stud: Jacoby Brissett

While everyone collectively held their breath when Jacoby Brissett came into the game at 4th and 1 hoping for a better outcome than last week, they got just that.

It was a trademark Brissett sneak that kept the drive going.

Jacoby Brissett gets the 1st down on the QB sneak. Should'a done this last week too. Big Love, No. 7 #Browns — Brownie Elf 🏈 (@Rugaru) December 18, 2022

The Browns made the Ravens uncomfortable all day long, and it resulted in a great team win.