Browns Get Encouraging Injury Update On Martin Emerson Jr.

The Cleveland Browns had big hopes and expectations for Martin Emerson Jr. this season. Unfortunately, he sustained a season-ending injury that kept him off the field. At least, it now seems like things are going well for him again.

As shown by Mac Blank on X, his rehab is going right as scheduled:

“If you need positive Browns news this morning Martin Emerson Jr’s rehab is going really well,” Blank posted on X.

Emerson was entering the final year of his contract with the organization. This campaign was going to be crucial for him to secure another long-term deal. Now, he’s going to become an unrestricted free agent.

Of course, that doesn’t mean he’s not going to be back. Other teams might be hesitant to sign him after sustaining such a major injury, especially considering how much he had struggled in the last season he was healthy.

That being said, the Browns always seemed to be quite high on him, and since he’s stayed close to the team throughout the course of his recovery, there might still be some mutual interest in bringing him back. They would most likely give him a short-term, ‘prove it’ kind of deal.

Emerson looked like a surging star in his first couple of seasons in the league, especially in the second. He looked poised to anchor the secondary next to Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit for years to come. That’s why, as worrisome as his third-year regression was, there was still hope that he would turn things around and get back on track.

Hopefully, that will still be the case.

