Myles Garrett Shows Off Interesting Apparel Choice

Coming off one of the best seasons in the franchise’s history, the Cleveland Browns defense is a close-knit group.

Or perhaps you might call them a close screen-printed group?

That’s the question that was on the minds of several attendees at the Browns training camp practice Monday as Myles Garrett showed off an interesting apparel choice during the team session.

Analyst Noah Weiskopf shared on Twitter the story behind Garrett’s socks, a pair of green stockings that had teammate Denzel Ward’s face printed on them.

“Myles Garrett is rocking the Denzel Ward socks today at training camp,” Weiskopf captioned the short video showcasing the socks. “Why? Myles told me it’s simply because he loves Denzel Ward.”

Myles Garrett is rocking the Denzel Ward socks today at training camp. Why? Myles told me it’s simply because he loves Denzel Ward. He also said Denzel has Myles Garrett socks, but isn’t as proud to wear them as he is. This is the vibe of this #Browns defense to a T. pic.twitter.com/T7KmYCCXej — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) August 12, 2024

The analyst shared that Ward supposedly has a pair of socks with Garrett’s face imprinted on them, but Garrett said Ward “isn’t as proud to wear them,” according to Weiskopf.

Weiskopf noted that this was “the vibe” around the Browns’ defense looking to repeat its historically significant finish from 2023.

Last year, the Browns ranked among the best defenses in the league as the team yielded the fewest passing yards and the fewest total yards during the 2023 regular season.

Garrett also became the first Browns athlete to win the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award, an honor that has been awarded for more than 50 years to the NFL’s best defender.

This offseason, both Ward and Garrett were honored in an ESPN poll of executives, coaches, and scouts as being among the top two at their positions.

