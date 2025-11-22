Mason Graham Endorses Browns Rookie For Major NFL Honor

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel may receive the most headlines and stories from the media, but the truth is that the Browns acquired a few rookies who deserve praise and attention this year. Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger are two of them.

They have both been having strong seasons, although Schwesinger has been consistently in the mix for a major NFL award. Speaking to the press recently, Graham came out to say that Schwesinger is deserving of every accolade and should definitely be in the running for a major defensive honor.

“I live right next to Carson, so I’m always talking to him, hanging out. Just getting to see him keep getting better, I don’t think there’s anyone else in the race right now for [Defensive] Rookie of the Year. I’d say it’s him,” Graham said of Schwesinger.

"I don't think there's anyone else in the race right now" Mason had to give props to his neighbor @C_Schwesinger pic.twitter.com/0uV99Zl4BU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 21, 2025

Browns’ Young Defenders Continue To Impress

Even though the Browns lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11, Schwesinger had a big game and racked up a team-high 10 tackles, with two coming for a loss. He also added an interception.

So far this season, that’s 85 tackles for Schwesinger. Obviously, Browns fans wish their team’s record were better, but they can’t help but be excited to see what Schwesinger can do in the future.

Graham is also proving his worth, and he earned five pressures last week during the loss to Baltimore. It has taken him a bit of time to adjust to the Browns’ defensive plays, but he is looking more and more comfortable in the lineup.

He has notched 2 tackles and four tackles for loss during his 10 games.

At the end of the season, both Graham and Schwesinger will be able to look back with pride at what they have accomplished, but Schwesinger might be walking away with a bit more than just pride because he is definitely a strong Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

