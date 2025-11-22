Browns Nation

Saturday, November 22, 2025
Insider Predicts How Shedeur Sanders Will Perform In First Start

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders finally got to play for the Cleveland Browns last week during their loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but this weekend is going to give him another chance to perform. On Sunday, he will have his first start of his NFL career when his Browns take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Last week didn’t go that well for Sanders and the Browns, and it’s left many people wondering how this Sunday will be. Speaking on The Ultimate Cleveland Spots Show, Zac Jackson said there is “no middle ground” when it comes to opinions about Sanders, but he predicted: “I do think he’ll be better.”

He also added that Sander’s performance is vital for the future of the team.

“This is important for the future of this franchise that he’s at least a competent NFL player,” Jackson said.

Sanders Faces Pressure To Bounce Back Against Struggling Opponent

No one is expecting Sanders to be a totally changed player during Sunday’s game, but they are hoping to see improvements. They know that he was under pressure and surely thrown off by how the last game played out, but he has had a whole week to recover from that and get in the right headspace.

He didn’t expect to play against the Ravens, but then Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion, leaving head coach Kevin Stefanski no choice but to call upon Sanders. Maybe it was that or the extreme pressure of his first game that left him uneven, but Sanders didn’t play like fans wanted.

This time, Sanders will have to show that he is pointed in the right direction. He has days of reps and practices, and the Browns are playing against one of the worst teams in the league.

He has to be even marginally better, or else analysts like Jackson and millions of fans will loudly question what his future with the team looks like.

Browns Nation