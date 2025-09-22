Quinshon Judkins Leads Rookies In Notable Stat

The Cleveland Browns have found a star.

Quinshon Judkins only needed two games to show that he’s the guy they needed to lead their rushing attack.

As pointed out by Nick Karns, Judkins leads all rookies in rushing yards (155), and that’s despite missing Week 1.

Quinshon Judkins leads all rookie RBs in rushing despite playing 1 less game than the rest of them.

👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/9toMSBkE8m — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 21, 2025

He’s been much more efficient than Ashton Jeanty of the Las Vegas Raiders, who was the first running back off the board at No. 6 overall in the 2025 Draft.

The Browns’ offensive line didn’t get much going in the last couple of weeks, but Judkins still found some running lanes for explosive plays.

The second-round pick also scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 3, and he did so against a Green Bay Packers run defense that had shut down David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs of the Detroit Lions, and fellow rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt of the Washington Commanders in the first two games.

It’s possible that the Browns could have defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 if they had Judkins for that game.

However, his late arrival due to off-the-field issues delayed his NFL debut until Week 2.

The Browns’ offense is clearly a work in progress.

Quarterback Joe Flacco looks tamed and unwilling to take shots down the field, and changing his style at this point in his career might not be beneficial.

But whoever the quarterback is, it’s already become clear that the Browns need to keep feeding their talented running back.

Judkins is a consistent threat already, and he’s only going to get better with more touches.

