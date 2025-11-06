Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Which QB Browns Will Draft In 2026

Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Which QB Browns Will Draft In 2026

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Which QB Browns Will Draft In 2026
(Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

 

After a flurry of trade deadline moves shook up the NFL landscape, a few fan bases are ready to shift their focus to mock draft season with hopes of landing a new franchise quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams, as they still have big questions with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders not doing a lot to inspire confidence for the future.

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns are prime candidates to select a quarterback, and analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently predicted which one they will choose.

With the projected No.6 pick in the draft, Kiper Jr. predicted that the Browns would draft Oregon QB Dante Moore.

“The Cleveland Browns, in a division with [Joe] Burrow and Lamar [Jackson], they’ve gotta get it right. You’ve gotta get the quarterback. I gotta go Dante Moore here,” Kiper said.

Kiper, a well-known Sanders supporter, claims that the Browns have done the rookie wrong and that he could still wind up as the guy for Cleveland even if the Browns draft Moore.

However, the organization can’t operate as if it already has a franchise QB.

Kiper has the Oregon QB No. 1 on his board, and if he is available at No. 6 overall, where the Browns would pick right now, nobody would slight them for taking a player of Moore’s caliber.

This situation has a long time to play out, but unless Sanders or Gabriel impresses over the second half of this season, it would be surprising if the Browns didn’t take another QB in next year’s draft.

NEXT:  David Njoku Sends 4-Word Message About Not Being Traded
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation