Mel Kiper Jr. Predicts Which QB Browns Will Draft In 2026

After a flurry of trade deadline moves shook up the NFL landscape, a few fan bases are ready to shift their focus to mock draft season with hopes of landing a new franchise quarterback.

The Cleveland Browns are one of those teams, as they still have big questions with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders not doing a lot to inspire confidence for the future.

With two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns are prime candidates to select a quarterback, and analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently predicted which one they will choose.

With the projected No.6 pick in the draft, Kiper Jr. predicted that the Browns would draft Oregon QB Dante Moore.

“The Cleveland Browns, in a division with [Joe] Burrow and Lamar [Jackson], they’ve gotta get it right. You’ve gotta get the quarterback. I gotta go Dante Moore here,” Kiper said.

Kiper, a well-known Sanders supporter, claims that the Browns have done the rookie wrong and that he could still wind up as the guy for Cleveland even if the Browns draft Moore.

However, the organization can’t operate as if it already has a franchise QB.

Kiper has the Oregon QB No. 1 on his board, and if he is available at No. 6 overall, where the Browns would pick right now, nobody would slight them for taking a player of Moore’s caliber.

This situation has a long time to play out, but unless Sanders or Gabriel impresses over the second half of this season, it would be surprising if the Browns didn’t take another QB in next year’s draft.

