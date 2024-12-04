Michael Woods Sends A Message To Fans After Monday’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns had a new contributor to their offense on Monday night.

With WR Cedric Tillman out with a concussion, the team dug deep into the practice squad for some help.

They elevated Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II.

The latter had been out with an Achilles injury, which is why the game had a special meaning.

With that in mind, he talked to social media about how great it felt to make his season debut and get back on the field after that major injury.

Can’t lie it felt great playing my first game since tearing my Achilles. God is good! Gratitude! 🙏🏾 — Michael Woods II (@TheMikeWoods) December 3, 2024

He had the fourth-most receiving yards on the team, hauling in three catches for 43 yards in a night in which Jameis Winston threw the ball 58 times.

Woods played 66 snaps on offense, beating Jaelon Darden, Kadarius Toney, and Jamari Thrash in the race for an expanded workload with Tillman out.

If Tillman remains out for the divisional matchup vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are that Kevin Stefanski will choose to hold onto Woods for another week at the very least.

The Browns don’t have much to play for at this point, so they might be inclined to give other players an opportunity to prove their worth and show what they have.

That leaves the door open for players like Wood to make the most of their opportunities and keep their careers going, whether with the Browns or with another team.

