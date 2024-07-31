Mike Golic Makes Honest Admission About Deshaun Watson

Former NFL athlete Mike Golic made his career attacking opponents’ backfield as a defensive tackle for three teams during the 1980s and 1990s.

With his defensive background, Golic knows the importance of strong quarterback play in the NFL, especially with today’s pass-first offensive schemes.

That’s why Golic – in his guest appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s “Afternoon Drive” show – said the key to the Browns making a deep playoff run relies heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In looking toward the 2024 regular season, Golic gave an honest assessment of Watson, suggesting that the quarterback’s wildly successful days in Houston may never be seen again by Cleveland fans.

“Everybody is waiting for Deshaun Watson to get back to what he was; I don’t know if he’s ever going to get there, quite honestly,” Golic said.

Even a consistent Watson can help the team make a playoff push this season and battle with the likes of Baltimore and Cincinnati in the AFC North division, Golic said.

Otherwise, the talented team that Browns GM Andrew Berry assembled may be for naught, Golic surmised.

The pressure of those preseason expectations can begin to weigh on the locker room, Golic added.

Golic recalled his days in Philadelphia when Randall Cunningham suffered a knee injury early in the season and how painful the entire season became for the players after they entered that year as a Super Bowl contender.

The Browns – like that Eagles team in the early 1990s – have significant questions unanswered by Watson entering this season that led Golic to temper his expectations for Cleveland.

