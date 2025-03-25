Mike Mayock Names 2 QBs Browns Should Be Calling About

NFL teams have become much better at keeping their draft plans a mystery in recent years.

While that’s added to fans’ intrigue for the draft process, the lack of leaks has also prevented other franchises from taking players a franchise covets.

The Cleveland Browns are not an exception to this rule as GM Andrew Berry has not revealed what his franchise will do with the No. 2 overall selection this season.

It’s not a secret that the Browns need a quarterback, but would Cleveland take either of the top two prospects in this year’s draft?

It’s possible Cleveland would pass on Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders if Miami’s Cam Ward is taken with the top overall pick this year, and the Browns need a backup plan should that happen.

Former GM Mike Mayock suggested two veterans that should be on Berry’s radar for such an instance, naming Atlanta’s Kirk Cousins and New Orleans’ Derek Carr as players the Browns should target to fill their starting quarterback void.

“If you put your GM cap on, and you’re Andrew Berry … You’ve got to do your homework. You’ve got to be calling Mickey Loomis in New Orleans, and you got to be calling Atlanta,” Mayock said.

Mayock noted that both players have a no-trade clause in their contracts, and Cleveland could view both Cousins and Carr as “bridge” quarterbacks who would start for the 2025 season while their rookie acclimates to the NFL level.

Carr’s name is a recent addition to the list of Cleveland’s rumored trade targets.

The insider suggested him as an attractive option for teams due to his restructured contract.

NEXT:

Browns Are Betting Favorites To Land 1 Veteran QB