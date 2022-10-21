Browns Nation

Mike Priefer Comments On Team’s Recent Struggles

Mike Priefer
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns are struggling.

The three-game losing streak is only part of the story.

There have been injuries and plenty of off-the-field issues that have clouded the path of a very talented 2022 Browns roster.

Pretty much anyone that steps up to the microphone at a press junket is going to be asked his opinion on the situation.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer is the latest to provide his insight.

 

What Priefer Said

Priefer describes himself as a “glass-half-full guy”.

He will keep approaching his job with energy and intensity.

Though he agrees the team is not where it should be, Priefer predicts improvement going forward.

He describes the landscape of the locker room as being filled with “a lot of good young players, this means a lot to them”.

Priefer says the bar is set “extremely high”.

 

Is Priefer’s Seat Hot?

At 2-4, it is safe to say that everyone’s seat is getting warm on the Cleveland Browns, that includes players and coaches.

Priefer did lobby for and initiate the selection of Cade York in the 2022 NFL Draft.

That is a feather in his cap.

He also lost Jakeem Grant in the preseason who was expected to be the Browns’ returns specialist.

However, Priefer’s biggest problems this year are filling the void created by Grant and getting this team ready to field onside kicks.

For these reasons, he should be under scrutiny.

Until the Browns go on a winning tear, it is hard for fans to feel the positivity Priefer feels.

This is a very talented group of athletes.

Fans are spending their time and money to watch a team that looked so woefully unprepared against the New England Patriots in Week 6 that it is really hard to think any positive thoughts about this team.

A win against Baltimore as well as a returns touchdown or well-fielded onside kick will help the cause.

 

 

 

