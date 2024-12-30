Ravens Open As Heavy Favorites Over Browns

The Cleveland Browns haven’t been as competitive as expected this season.

They’ve lost all but three games, some of which haven’t been that close at all.

To add insult to injury, the offense has regressed tremendously since Jameis Winston was benched.

The veteran quarterback will most likely be shut down for the season due to a shoulder injury, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t looked much like an NFL-caliber starter.

That, plus the Baltimore Ravens’ desperate need to win on Sunday, is why it’s unsurprising to see John Harbaugh’s team being heavily favored ahead of the regular-season finale.

According to Ravens beat writer Jamison Hensley, the Ravens opened as 18.5-point favorites.

Ravens have opened as 18.5-point favorites over the Browns in the regular-season finale, according to @ESPNBET — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) December 30, 2024

The Ravens need to win to secure the AFC North Division, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers set for another divisional showdown vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, they know they cannot leave anything to chance.

The Browns were surprisingly competitive against the Ravens this season, with Jameis Winston leading them to a big win at home.

Now, things will be more challenging, as they will be in a hostile environment with an unproven quarterback and little to play for.

It’s been a tough and disappointing season, but if there’s a silver lining, it’s about to finish.

