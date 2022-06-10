Mina Kimes Sounds Off About Deshaun Watson Situation

The Deshaun Watson situation continues to get uglier, seemingly by the week.

This week, the New York Times reported that the new Cleveland Browns quarterback booked appointments with at least 66 female massage therapists between the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2021.

This, of course, cannot help his case against the many women who have filed civil lawsuits against him for alleged misconduct during those massage therapy sessions.

Initially, 22 women had filed suit against Watson, but now that number is up to 24.

The Times published a lengthy article earlier this week, written by Jenny Vrentas, that details the results of a lengthy investigation done by the esteemed paper.

ESPN personality Mina Kimes went off on the Browns for what she termed their “arrogant behavior” in giving Watson a $230 million contract.

This is well said https://t.co/ql5QEoXTTL — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 9, 2022

The Optics Are Getting Worse And Worse For The Browns

After four years of Baker Mayfield under center and limited results, the Browns decided it was time to move on.

Chris Mortensen reported in March that the team preferred an “adult” at quarterback, and soon after, Mayfield asked to be traded.

Just after Mayfield’s trade request, the Browns moved to acquire Watson from the Texans, just days after a grand jury declined to indict him on any criminal charges.

Perhaps after Mayfield’s inconsistent play and mercurial nature, the Browns felt that trading for Watson would herald a new era and put their long-term struggles over the past couple of decades in the rear-view mirror.

But a sizable contingent of fans is frustrated and even furious at management for opting to go after a player who has been accused of such perverted acts.

I'm starting to wonder if it might have been useful for the @Browns to talk to Deshaun Watson's accusers. Or even just a few. Or

even

just

one. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) June 7, 2022

Yes, the Browns now have a roster that, at least on paper, looks like a playoff team and may even be a couple of pieces away from Super Bowl contention.

But the Watson situation has cast a dark cumulonimbus cloud over the entire organization, and a severe thunderstorm could start any day now.

Watson And The Browns Are Waiting For An All-important Decision From The League

Recently, it was reported that the NFL was reviewing Watson’s case and that a decision on if he will be disciplined and for how long may come in June or July.

More and more observers are bracing themselves for the possibility that the three-time Pro Bowl selection will be suspended for an extended period, especially after Major League Baseball star Trevor Bauer was suspended for 364 games, the equivalent of two full seasons in that league.

There is no doubt that the NFL has had some image problems in recent years, due to incidents of misconduct by a handful of players off the field, as well as allegations of racism that have come up in the Brian Flores, Daniel Snyder and Jon Gruden sagas.

Some may feel that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell may come down harshly on Watson for no other reason than to give the appearance that the league is trying to clean up its image and culture.

With just over a month to go before the start of training camp, Browns fans are feeling uneasy.