Myles Garrett Nearing Historic Milestone After Sunday’s Performance

Myles Garrett continues to elevate his pass-rushing dominance in his ninth NFL season. On Sunday against Las Vegas, he recorded three sacks in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 victory over the Raiders, demonstrating why he remains among the league’s most disruptive defensive forces.

The three sacks brought Garrett’s season total to 18, surpassing his own franchise record of 16 set in both 2021 and 2022.

With six games remaining, he now stands within striking distance of the all-time single-season record.

“Closing in on history: #Browns DE Myles Garrett had 3 sacks today vs. the Raiders and now has 18 sacks on the season. The NFL record for a season is 22.5. He needs 5 sacks in 6 games to get the record,” Ari Meirov wrote.

Garrett Closing In On NFL Sack Record

The all-time single-season record stands at 22.5 sacks, held jointly by T.J. Watt in 2021 and Michael Strahan from 2001.

He is also within reach of the unofficial record of 23 sacks set by Al Baker in 1978.

The remaining schedule presents favorable matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Garrett’s individual excellence stands out amid a Browns season that has not met expectations entering the final stretch.

He has emerged as the NFL’s top defensive performer this season despite Cleveland’s overall struggles.

After requesting a trade following the 2024 season, Garrett secured a four-year, $160 million contract extension, including $123.5 million guaranteed. His continued elite performance on the field has validated the Browns’ investment, proving the team made the right call in locking up one of the NFL’s top defensive talents.

With each sack, Garrett not only boosts his own legacy but also provides a bright spot in a season where the Browns have had many struggles. His work ethic and preparation have made him a valuable role model for the Browns’ young rookies in the locker room.

